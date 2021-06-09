Kyle to host Dialogue for Peace and Progress Panel celebrating Juneteenth

Continuing the Dialogues for Peace and Progress event series, the City of Kyle will host a discussion panel celebrating Juneteenth.

Led by Councilmember Dex Ellison, the Juneteenth panel will join community members and leaders for an open conversation in order to raise awareness and facilitate change within the city.

Discussion topics range from culturally significant perspectives to nationally recognized historical events.

The event will be held in-person at City Hall and streamed online Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to continue wearing a face mask when inside city buildings and maintain six feet of distance from others.

In addition, the city is offering a virtual tour of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Slavery and Freedom exhibit Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The full tour is approximately 36 minutes, and is free and open to the public.