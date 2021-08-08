Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Kyle increases library checkout limit, upcoming community events

Sun, 08/08/2021 - 5:00am

With Kyle on the rise, the city council embraces more community upgrades and events. Kyle Public Library will increase its checkout limit for cardholders from 20 to 25 items at a time, including up to 10 DVDs, to streamline patrons' accounts. The increase also reflects the library’s growing collection. “In general terms,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021