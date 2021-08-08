Kyle increases library checkout limit, upcoming community events

With Kyle on the rise, the city council embraces more community upgrades and events. Kyle Public Library will increase its checkout limit for cardholders from 20 to 25 items at a time, including up to 10 DVDs, to streamline patrons' accounts. The increase also reflects the library’s growing collection. “In general terms,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!