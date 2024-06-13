Kyle native serves with the U.S. Navy hospital in Guam

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Beverly, a native of Kyle, is serving in the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam.

Beverly graduated from Hayes High School in 2014.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Kyle.

“Growing up in Texas and being in ROTC, I was well prepared for discipline, uniforms and military bearing,” said Beverly. “I have used those skills to help me during my time serving.”

Beverly joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Beverly serves as a hospital corpsman.

“I joined the Navy to serve and give back to my country and my community,” said Beverly. “I also wanted to travel overseas and get a well-rounded education.”

Naval Hospital Guam is comprised of the main hospital in Agana Heights and two branch clinics, medical and dental, on Naval Base Guam. The hospital’s staff consists of 516 active duty personnel and 201 civilians, contractors, reservists and volunteers who serve more than 26,000 beneficiaries.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Beverly serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Beverly has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud to say that I was able to make the rank of petty officer second class,” said Beverly. “I also have earned several college credits and am currently working on my bachelor's degree without taking on any debt.”

Beverly can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means commitment,” said Beverly. “We service members are committed to our fellow sailors, the values of America and defending the rights of others who need us most.”

Beverly is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my wife, Kayla, for being my rock,” added Beverly. “Having a family makes doing this job all the more worthwhile and gives me a bigger purpose.”