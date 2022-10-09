Kyle PD partners with Texas Water Utilities for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Kyle Police Department and Texas Water Utilities will continue their partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to provide a medication disposal site on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drugs disposed of improperly, especially by flushing, can contaminate ground water and seep through wastewater treatment plants into rivers and lakes, causing antibiotics, hormones, and other drugs to pollute the community’s waterways. The take back program encourages people to properly dispose of prescription and overthe- counter medications to help protect our water sources and wildlife.

Those interested in participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can visit the Kyle Police Department, 111 N. Front St., on Saturday, Oct. 29 between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Participants will be able to safely dispose of controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials and pet medications. Used needles and other sharps will not be accepted. All accepted medications will be properly destroyed. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day also provides an opportunity for communities to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by ensuring that prescription drugs are not misused and do not end up in the wrong hands.

Texas Water Utilities, which provides water service to many Kyle residents, is the second largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in Texas, providing service to more than 44,000 water connections and 17,700 wastewater connections. Committed to Texas since 1996, Texas Water Utilities owns 149 water and 31 wastewater systems across 36 Texas counties. Texas Water Utilities is a business unit of South-West Water Company, Texas Water Utilities and Kyle PD’s drug take back partnership helped Kyle residents properly dispose of 274 pounds of prescription and overthe- counter medications earlier this year.

Visit https://www. cityofkyle.com/police/ national-prescriptiondrug- take-back-day-0 for additional information.