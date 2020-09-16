Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Kyle City Hall will open to the public Monday, Sept. 21. Photo by Nathalie Cohetero

Kyle plans for a limited reopening of city facilities

Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:48pm
Nathalie Cohetero | Special to the Record
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

With social distancing and masks required, the City of Kyle plans to reopen some city offices and facilities to the public on Sept. 21.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager Scott Sellers said the limited reopening is still subject to change depending on how local pandemic numbers follow.

“This is our second attempt of a soft reopening,” Sellers said. “We did have to close back down after the first attempt based on our numbers, and we’re absolutely willing to do that again if health and safety require it.”

Reopenings include city hall for utility billing, court and customer service; the library with a limited capacity and strict cleaning regiment; facility rentals with no limited capacity; sporting events in parks; and city-held programs and special events.

According to city reports, there are 742 active COVID-19 cases in Kyle and 5,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hays County, as of Sept. 15.

“We will continue with the task force until we get through this,” Sellers said. “Until then, we feel like we’ve got a good solid plan moving forward.”

