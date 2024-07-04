Kyle Police Department arrests suspect following gas station shooting on I-35

At approximately 4:53 p.m. on Monday, July 1, the Kyle Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at the 7/11 at 20925 Interstate 35.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery and the suspect had already fled the scene.

Responding officers provided immediate emergency medical care, applying a tourniquet, until EMS arrived on the scene and could transport the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim is currently in stable condition.

'Today, I commend our first responding officers for their swift medical intervention,” Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett said. “Our detectives have shown exemplary investigative skill in swiftly identifying this dangerous individual. The diligence and quick action of our patrol officers was crucial in locating and apprehending the threat to our community. Together, they have exemplified the finest qualities of law enforcement— courage, compassion and unwavering dedication to public safety.'

Through the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Edward Ramirez, 50, of Kyle. Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith issued warrants for Ramirez’s arrest.

At approximately, 11:41 p.m. on Monday, July 1, Kyle Police Officers located and arrested Ramirez at the Exxon Mobile at 18701 I-35. Officers located the firearm believed to be used in the attempted robbery in Ramirez’s possession.

Ramirez has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree felony, and Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony, as well as previous warrants for traffic violations and failing to appear. He is currently being held at the Hays County Jail.