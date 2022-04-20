Kyle Police Department's Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

The Kyle Police Department will host the 2022 Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The event — which takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at KPD Headquarters, 111 N Front St. — will provide Kyle residents and participants to safely dispose of controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials and pet medications.

KPD said improperly disposed drugs can contaminate groundwater and seep through wastewater treatment plants into rivers and lakes, which causes antibiotics, hormones, and other drugs to pollute our community’s waterways.

Saturday’s take back event encourages people to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications properly in an effort to protect water sources and wildlife.

KPD said used needles and other sharp instruments will not be accepted. All accepted medications will be properly destroyed.

Saturday’s event takes place through a partnership between KPD and Texas Water Utilities.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity for communities to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by ensuring that prescription drugs are not misused and do not end up in the wrong hands.

For more information on the Kyle Police Department medication disposal site, go to www.cityofkyle.com/police/prescription-drug-take-back-event. For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, go to deatakeback.com.