Kyle Police makes arrest in $501 bank robbery

Two to 20 years. That is the potential time in jail if convicted for robbery, a second-degree felony. That is what one man could be facing after being charged with the robbery of Broadway Bank in Kyle, and it was all for $501.

According to the Kyle Police Department, Broadway Bank, located at 5089 Kyle Parkway, was robbed on Sept. 7. The bank employees notified law enforcement immediately after the suspect fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers obtained information from eyewitnesses identifying the suspect as a white male wearing a facemask who escaped with $501 in a white passenger vehicle.

Through the work of the responding officers, detectives and Crime Analyst, the suspect vehicle was quickly identified as a 2019 white Chevrolet Malibu. Further investigation led detectives to the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as 37-yearold Garrett Ryan Luddeke, of La Vernia.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Kyle Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Luddeke on charges of robbery. He was apprehended on Friday, Sept. 13 by the La Vernia Police Department and has since been released on bail from the Wilson County Jail with a bond set at $40,000. The $501 was not recovered at the time of the arrest.

“This case highlights the collaboration not only within our own divisions but also with other local law enforcement partners,” Kyle Chief of Police Dr. Jeff Barnett said. “The quick identification and apprehension of the suspect demonstrates our collective commitment to ensuring the safety of our community. I am proud of the hard work and dedication displayed by all involved.”