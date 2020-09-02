Kyle public swimming pool named after city’s first Black mayor

Usually referred to as the pool in Gregg-Clarke Park, Kyle City Council officially named the community swimming pool in memory of former Mayor James Adkins.

Brought forth by councilmember Robert Rizo, the resolution passed unanimously with no objections from a public hearing Sept. 1.

“As we’re looking at our history in Kyle, I can’t help but see that we could do a little more to honor those minority leaders that have been here before us that have paved the way for future generations,” Rizo said. “Our former mayor was a very big advocate for the children in our community. He initiated the first bonds for the current city hall, the public works building, and the swimming pool itself. I think this is a small step in naming the pool after the gentleman that helped bring that pool to the children of our community.”

Adkins served as the first black mayor in the city of Kyle from 1998 to 2005. He died on Jan. 3, 2016, after a battle with prostate cancer.

“You never know what types of blessings and what types of things are going to be imparted to a lot of families from a project like (the swimming pool),” Councilmember Alex Villalobos said. “I continue to appreciate it and thank Mayor Adkins for all of his hard work, and his legacy that is still giving to a lot of children today.”

Located at 1100 W. Center St, the pool first opened in 2004.