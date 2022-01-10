Kyle steps closer to getting new supermarket

During its first meeting of the year, Kyle City Council unanimously voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance annexing 102 acres of land at State Highway-21 and E FM 150 into the city for JD’s Supermarket.

“About a year and a half ago, representatives of JD’s Market came forward wanting to start to work in the process of building a regional shopping center on the hard-corner of 21 and East FM 150,” City of Kyle Senior Planner Will Atkinson said. “[The Planning and Zoning Department] staff has no objection to what they're doing.”

The supermarket is planned to be built within a regional node portion of Kyle’s New Settlement Community.

“We strongly feel with the abundance of existing and proposed residential developments in this area of Kyle, along with the connectivity of the two major roadways, this tract would be a great opportunity to provide closer commercial, retail, grocery, gas, oil change and more for the entire surrounding area without having to drive further to satisfy the needs of the community,” JD’s Supermarket President Adam Ahmad wrote in a request letter to the city.

According to the project proposal, about 15 to 20 acres will be reserved for a gas station, convenience store, grocery store, retail space, an oil change facility, self-service car wash bays with an associated vacuum area and all associated grading, paving, water, wastewater and drainage improvements. The remaining 82 to 87 acres will be reserved for a mixture of residential, condo, townhome and multifamily use.

Following annexation, the application process for zoning ordinances and development permits will begin, Atkinson said.

JD's Supermarkets is a family-owned supermarket chain with locations in Austin and Cedar Creek.

A second reading and vote of the ordinance is set for the next council meeting on Jan. 18.