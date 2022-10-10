Kyle Utility Billing and Municipal Court set to change window hours

Kyle Utility Billing and Municipal Court is set to change their City Hall window hours, beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

The City of Kyle recently announced the new hours as 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“These new hours will help our Utility Billing and Municipal Court Staff to better respond to emails, return phone calls and complete important training throughout the year,” Director of Finance Perwez Moheet said in a statement. “We chose these hours because they are the times that we get the least amount of traffic, and they will least affect the residents.”

The city said Kyle Utility Billing Customers will receive a notice about the hour change in their next Utility Bill. Notices regarding the changes have been posted on all service windows at City Hall, the city added.

Kyle Utility Billing has several ways for customers to pay their bills:

In-person at Kyle City Hall Utility Billing Window, 100 W. Center St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By phone at 512-262-3960 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (All payments made this way are subject to a $2.50 electronic processing fee).

After hours night drop boxes located near the VFW building on Front Street.

By mailing payment to Utility Billing at 100 W. Center St., Kyle, TX 78640.

Online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/kyletx. (All payments made this way are subject to a $2.50 electronic processing fee).

Through an automatic bank draft. (A form must first be completed and submitted with a voided check for this service.) Through an online bill pay service offered at your personal banking institution.

At H-E-B Plus Kyle at the Service Center and at the Kyle Walmart Service Center.

Kyle Municipal Court has several ways to pay court fees:

In-person at Kyle City Hall Utility Billing Window, 100 W. Center St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By phone at 512-262-3994 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (All payments made this way are subject to a $2.50 electronic processing fee).

Online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/kyletx. (All payments made this way are subject to a $2.50 electronic processing fee)

An automated Interactive voice response (IVR) phone payment system that’s available 24/7 at 1-866-367-4982.

For more information or questions regarding paying utility bills, please visit www.cityofkyle.com/utilitybilling/utility-bill-payment-options, call 512- 262-3960 or email utilities@cityofkyle.com. For more information or questions regarding paying Municipal Court fees, please visit www.cityofkyle.com/municipalcourt.