A Kyle woman in her 80s has died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday. Hays County has now tallied 235 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The local health department recorded 22 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 21 new ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!