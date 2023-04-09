KZSM–Music is chosen for each of you

KZSM.org, your true community radio station, offers over 20 different music shows, each shaped by the unique imagination of the DJ. Throughout the week, you’ll find something familiar to appreciate or something new to discover.

Mondays from 4-6 p.m., revisit past decades on “Sid’s Place.” Host Sid Braverman’s oldies include some 40s tunes, but mainly hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s, with some selections from the last decades of the twentieth century.

While Sid selects by the decade, Mark Decker, a new host this year, chooses music for a mood. “Melancholy Tea Party, Tuesdays 9-10 a.m. features “songs that are slower tempo in nature, with many in a minor key, and the lyrics largely represented broken or hampered relationships.” Comforting rather than sad, Mark’s music can help make listeners more at peace with their lives.

Yet another concept drives “The Weekly Show” (Wednesdays 10 p.m.-midnight). Host Mason Moore gives listeners a glimpse of “what happened in music history this week,” including “anything that happened back to fifty years ago. The music comes from all genres—no restrictions.”

Thursday brings one of several music shows celebrating the host’s roots. On “Latin Energy” (7-8 p.m.) DJ Alpha plays music chosen “to connect all people to the Latin culture and the community of San Marcos,” including Tejano, salsa, merengue, rhumba, cumbia, reggaeton, and more.

Fridays noon-2 p.m. another roots show, “Texas River Tonk,” with host Blake Farrar, features country music from Texas and beyond. “I grew up on a cotton farm just south of Lubbock—I’ve listened to country music all my life,” he says. Like several of our music shows, “Texas River Tonk” features live performances in our studio.

On “The Kickback Show” (Saturdays 2-3 p.m.) DJ JoG choses music from the 1990s and early 2000s, “good music from the era of MTV/VH1/ BET days when they still played music videos all day and all night,” to create a mood: 'like when you and your friends gather for a barbeque or pool party ... and just ‘kickback’ and enjoy the moments.” Sundays 2 to 4 p.m., “Roots and Branches,” “travels the highways, byways, streets and back alleys of music to bring you the best from Texas and the world.” Host Tony Wilson is no longer with us, but you can still enjoy his carefully crafted playlists. Tune in to these or any of our music shows, for something you won’t hear anywhere else.