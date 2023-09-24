KZSM–Ribbon cutting is Thursday

KZSM—Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Thursday As we prepare to expand to the FM dial as KZSM 104.1, we at your true community radio station are extending and growing our deep roots in the local community. As part of that process, we have become members of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, and we will be honored with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. this Thursday, September 28 at our studio at 216 North Guadalupe.

The storefront has been our home since our beginning some years ago, anchoring us in downtown where we send our music and talk out onto the sidewalk and watch San Marcos go by from behind our microphones. Our beloved space is changing along with our outreach, with a simpler layout for our program hosts and guests.

Though KZSM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation rather than a commercial business like most Chamber members, we share their stated goal to enhance the quality of life in our community by creating programming celebrating the rich diversity of our community. In addition, we offer opportunities for business to get their message out through underwriting and sponsorship.

To learn more, email KZSMSanMarcos@ gmail.com. Just as our funding comes from underwriting, grants, and donations, all of our work is done by volunteers, who generously give their support. In fact, one of our volunteers, Carole Coburn, host of “Friday Night with Care” (Fridays 8-10 p. m.) has funded our membership in the Chamber of Commerce.

Her gift honors her mother, “an amazing woman who became a talk show radio host in her mid-60s after from retiring corporate America as a Vice President. She passed last year. I chose to honor her memory and our shared love of radio by donating our first-year membership in her name. It is a win-win.”

Her mother showed her support by tuning in almost every week. Some time after she began broadcasting in 2016, Carole was thrilled to receive a fan letter from “’A listener from Illinois.’ I had been so excited about a random listener taking the time to write to the station and sing praises of my show, only to find out it was ‘just’ my mom. I look back on that memory with such love.”

“I know the work I do with KZSM made my mother proud of me,” she continues. Even more reason to love the little station heard around the world. It is home.