KZSM–We're going places; Here's how to go with us

Now, in our sixth year of continuous live-streaming internet broadcasting as KZSM.org, your true community radio station will be extending the many voices of our diverse, vibrant community onto a new platform.

Watch this space and check our Facebook page to keep up with these exciting new developments. As the future unfolds, now is the perfect time to get involved with KZSM.

We need your talent, energy, and imagination, and, yes, your financial support.

You might use your talent, energy, and imagination to create your own radio show to share your passion and expertise with the rest of the community. But you can support the station in many ways besides reinventing yourself as a radio personality. You can help on the technical side, operating the mixer board during a live show to ensure continuity and quality sound, or editing sound files—learning what silence looks like, or laughter. If you like working with computers, you could help maintain the computers that produce our programs, or maintain the hundreds of sound files and folders in our ever-growing library. If marketing is your gift, you could promote the station with local businesses, using social media or old-fashioned personal contact. If you like parties and planning, you could help create events to engage the community.

2. If you don’t have time to volunteer, you, your business, or your organization can support community radio by underwriting one of our shows. A monthly donation of $50 supports a 1-hour weekly show, and a promotional message about the donor’s business runs four times during the hour. This modest amount will increase with KZSM’s expansion, so you’re encouraged to take advantage now of the opportunity to get your message out and support community radio at the same time. KZSM is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, so your contribution is tax-deductible. You can find a show you’d like to underwrite, or you can arrange a sponsorship to support the station. To explore any of these possibilities, email KZSMSan-Marcos@gmail.com with your ideas.

Whether or not these are possibilities for you, we’d love to meet you! Come out and enjoy our next free Kissing Alley Concert on May 18, or celebrate at our May 26 Spring Gala at the San Marcos Art Center! Finally, go to KZSM. org to see a complete programming schedule, click the play arrow, and meet us in person.