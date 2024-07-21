KZSM—Meet Our Dedicated Board

KZSM 104.1 FM and KZSM.org come to you through the efforts of some 30-40 volunteers, who give their time and energy to realize our vision “to create and serve an open, well-informed community where all voices can be heard and appreciated.” Our volunteers include all ages, all backgrounds and all levels of radio experience. Most, but not all, host their own shows.

A few of our most dedicated volunteers serve on the Board of Directors of the San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association, our parent corporation, where they guide the station’s direction and coordinate our programming, fundraising, events and much more. These very different people all share a passion for community radio.

For example, Board President Jeremy Garrett explains that “When a friend of mine told me about a local organization working to bring community radio to San Marcos, I knew I had to get involved.” He became one of the founders of KZSM, positioning the antenna on the roof in the heat of summer. Jeremy has a BA degree in radio-television-film and an MA in public administration.

For KZSM Board Vice President Justin James Bridges, radio was a natural extension of his career as a musician, singer/ songwriter, and producer. He owned and operated Tunes and More Radio, a 24/7 on-line station in Portland, Oregon, for three years before returning to San Marcos.

Like some of our other volunteers, Board Secretary Kathy Nelson discovered radio at Texas State, hosting a Reggae show on KTSW. After graduating with a degree in mass communication, she brought her show and her expertise to KZSM. “I enjoy the people who stop in front of the radio station to dance, praise, smile or wave at me,” she said. “I want to brighten people's days in any way possible.”

KZSM Board Treasurer Sid Braverman also came to radio through music. His passion for collecting music generated an oldies show for Carolina Gold Public Radio and continued when he retired and moved to San Marcos. Sid also constructed and operated a low-power television station in Weaverville, North Carolina.

In addition to these officers, our KZSM Board includes At-Large members Dee Bartlett, Chris Gardner, Joshua Gomez, Mark Moniz and Javousaime Varela. Some board members’ terms will end this fall, so if you share their passion for radio or would like to be more involved in our community, let us know at KZSM.

