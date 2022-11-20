KZSM—Thankful for You

Here at KZSM.org, your True Community Radio station, we are nearing the end of our sixth year of broadcasting and looking forward to new possibilities in the seventh. Those years are filled with thousands of volunteer hours, all dedicated to broadcasting the many voices of our vibrant, diverse community. We are grateful to those volunteers, both in front of the mic and behind the scenes, for an impressive range of programming. Our broadcasts offer something for everyone, including close attention to issues affecting residents of San Marcos and Hays County (“We the People,” Fridays 7-8 p.m.); Live Radio Theater (Sundays 9-10 p.m.; insights into the work of research scientists (“Science Stories,” Fridays 3-4 p.m.); and music of all kinds—from Celtic to blues and heavy metal. We thank the writers, musicians, scientists, and politicians who have taken the time to sit down in our storefront studio to share their vision and their music.

We are sustained by donations as well as by the work of volunteers, and we thank the businesses and organizations who have underwritten our programs and supported our events: Fast-Signs, LifeLongLearning, SMTX Sessions, The Hill Country Freethinkers, The San Marcos Art League, The Wittliff Collections at Texas State, The Taproom, and Wake the Dead coffee house. If your business or organization would like to join that list, contact us at KZSMSan-Marcos@gmail.com.

November has been a month of events for KZSM, and we thank the performers and venues who made our events possible. The Price Center hosted our November 10 concert and raffle; Gypsy Moon and Window Shop contributed their distinctive sounds; Jack Niel and our own Radio Theater Players created laughter. On November 17, we presented the fifth in our 2022 Kissing Alley Concert Series, thanks to the San Marcos Arts Commission, featuring country music by Foster & Quinn and Sam Downing.

November 17, 18, and 19, veteran KZSM DJ Metal Mark Moniz hosted his Sixth Metalfest, showcasing the music he loves and the many bands he’s promoted over his twenty-plus years in San Marcos radio. We thank Jack’s Roadhouse, The Gray Horse Saloon, and Ragnar’s on the Compound for providing venues, and the eighteen bands who have shared their music over the three nights of the festival.

As we come to the end of another year and look forward to the next, we thank everyone who makes True Community Radio possible, especially you, our listeners.