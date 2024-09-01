KZSM – Continuing a Time-Honored Radio Tradition

As you’ve often read in this column, the shows you hear on KZSM 104.1 FM/KZSM.org almost all originate right here. But we do import a few very special shows, and our newest addition brings a venerable history. The “Make Believe Ballroom” (Mondays 1-2 p.m.) was first heard over WNEW radio in New York on February 3, 1935, and has been broadcast almost continually since. The show, now hosted by Jeff Bressler on JAZZ 90.1 in Rochester, NY, still features the big band and jazz music that was popular when it began.

The show, created to fill in time between news bulletins covering the Lindbergh kidnapping trial, inaugurated the practice of playing recorded music on the radio. Before that, music shows had featured live orchestras in the studio. WNEW won a lawsuit brought by band leaders, “which subsequently authorized radio stations across the country to start playing recorded music and brought about the modern radio programming landscape,” according to Wikipedia.

“In my estimation,” Bressler explained, “the 1930s and 40s, swing and jazz were the golden age of American music and formed the foundation for the Great American Songbook.” His selections include everything from big band classics by stars like Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman to novelty numbers that haven’t been heard since their heyday.

“I like to select music for each show that has a fascinating fact or exciting story about the artist, band, or composer,” he explained.

Unexpectedly, Bressler developed his love for the music of the 30s and 40s at the racetrack. The announcer at Roosevelt Raceway in New York, where he trained and drove harness horses, played big band songs between races.

“Believe it or not, that's where I really began to appreciate swing and jazz music,” he said.

Bressler has been in radio part-time for over 30 years, broadcasting motorsports and automotive programs as well as “Make Believe Ballroom.” But the “Ballroom” is a true labor of love, now heard on over 35 stations in the US and the UK and shared worldwide as a podcast. The show’s reach continues to expand.

“Once a station picks up the show, it becomes a perennial fixture,” Bressler said. “I am very honored and pleased about that. I have thankfully found a permanent home on community and public radio stations like the wonderful KZSM.”

And we are grateful to have become a part of radio history.