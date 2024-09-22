KZSM – Find Something Different on Our Newest Show

KZSM 104.1 FM/ KZSM.org welcomes our newest show, “Viva La Ronny” (Fridays 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.), offering a mix of talk and music that is fully in line with our eclectic programming, reflecting the diversity and creativity of our community. Host Ronny and co-host Joseph Rodriguez, aka Joey Karate, talk about “anything and everything — our real lives, love, music, the news, sports, ghosts, and aliens.” Ronny hopes listeners will “laugh, relax, and just not overthink. Life is so hectic sometimes and at times depressing — everyone can use a good chill out time.”

The hosts choose music to reflect the mood and the subject of each show.

“We try to have meanings behind the music, and even there nothing is off limits.”

They might feature anything from Nat King Cole to Selena, Aaliyah, DMX, Green Day or a wide range of other artists.

Growing up with MTV shaped the La Ronny persona.

“A show called ‘Viva La Bam’ and Bam Margera was everything I wanted to be at the time — rich, flashy and carefree. He went on cool adventures, had good friends and even lived in a castle.” The characters Ronnie and Pauly D from “Jersey Shore” suggested the name Ronny C, and the phrase “Viva La Revolución” inspired “Viva La Ronny,” in defiance of Spanish grammar.

The show, like the name, is an original creation, the product of two blended imaginations.

“We are both the leading man,” Ronny says of cohost Joey.

“It’s two personalities that blend well and have fun doing it,” Joey adds, “definitely something special to experience.”

Producer as well as cohost, Joey records and mixes the show, as well as posting to different social media outlets.

“I couldn’t do anything without this man,” Ronny admits. “He edits and cuts clips together for my entrance and outro--without him none of this is possible. My dream would just be that — a dream.”

Ronny and Joey got curious passing by our storefront studio one evening. When Station Manager Rob Roark invited them in and learned that Ronny already had a podcast, the idea for a show emerged quickly.

“It’s a dream become reality,” Ronny reflects. “[KZSM] is that shining light in the dark — a place where anyone can be somebody.”

If you have a dream — an idea for a show or the desire to be part of this creative community, check out our website or email KZSMSanMarcos@gmail. com.