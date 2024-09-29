KZSM – Investigating Climate Change Here and Now

“Hot enough for you?” That annoyingly familiar greeting reminds us that average temperatures are rising in Texas and all over the world. For a better understanding of how and why this is happening and what you can do, tune in to KZSM 104.1 FM/ KZSM.org from 11:30 a.m. to noon on the first Tuesday of every month for “Fahrenheit 140,” “a climate rant with a Texas slant.” Produced by Texas State’s Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, the broadcast educates Texas listeners about the impact climate change has on water supply and water quality in the state.

At 140 degrees Fahrenheit, water scalds the skin after six seconds, so the show’s title evokes the danger of climate change with a warning reminiscent of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” which used the burning temperature of paper to create a bookless dystopia.

“Fahrenheit 140” is produced by media specialist Sarah Wingfield and hosted by Meadows Center Executive Director Dr. Robert E. Mace and Director of Operations Carrie Thompson. On each broadcast, Wingfield explained, “the co-hosts interview a climate change expert to dig into complex climate topics, explore the latest research, and discover local initiatives that are making a difference.” Tuesday’s broadcast will feature Dr. Soe Myint, the Chief Conservation Officer for the Meadows Center. He will discuss his recent research on urban greening, explaining how urban greening is a key tool for climate adaptation, water conservation, urban heat island mitigation and environmental justice.

As Wingfield points out, “Texans are experiencing the effects of climate change differently than other areas of the globe, and differently, even, than other parts of the U.S.” For that reason, “Fahrenheit 140” focuses on news and research in and about Texas to ground the information in the listener’s everyday experience.

Climate change can be a difficult and even disheartening topic, but “positive and inspiring advances in climate science, mitigation and adaptation bring some hope to the conversation,” Wingfield pointed out. The show closes with a “Good News” segment, leaving listeners with some hope for the future.

The producers of “Fahrenheit 140” want to involve the local community in understanding and dealing with climate change, so they are happy to be heard on “a special station that is created by and grounded in the local San Martian community.” They also welcome questions, topic requests or guest nominations; to submit questions, follow them on social media or email meadowscenter@ txstate.edu.