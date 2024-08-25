KZSM – Krazy Zoo San Marcos at the Marc now

Once again, KZSM 104.1/KZSM.org brings our unique brand of eclectic entertainment out of the studio for Krazy Zoo San Marcos, a free, twoday, family-friendly festival with music, art, vendors, and a raffle. Join us downtown this weekend at the Marc, 120 East San Antonio, on Saturday, August 24, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, August 25, noon to 9:30 p.m. To get the most out of the festival, purchase a VIP pass, including a T-shirt, raffle ticket, access to the VIP area and meet and greets, for $50 at themarcsm. com. Raffle items include Gumby’s Pizza gift cards, chair massage gift certificates, and more!

The festival’s name, “Krazy Zoo San Marcos” reflects our call letters, but it also expresses the eclectic creativity of our programming and our community. A zoo encompasses a variety of wonders; “Krazy” evokes the surprise of the unexpected. Over this magical weekend, you’ll enjoy blues, rock, hip-hop, Tejano, Reggae, singer/ songwriters, classical and the unclassifiable.

Our featured performer Henry Invisible takes the stage on Saturday at 8 p.m. to demonstrate once again just how much music one person can create. Henry and his array of virtual instruments create original, high-energy dance music that resembles a solid six-piece ensemble. He’s the winner of three San Marcos Music Awards — Best Artist, Best Funk Artist and Best Producer.

Other Music Awards winners you’ll enjoy include Ace Pepper, Best Blues Artist; Chief and the Doomsday Device, Best DJ/EDM and Hip Hop Artist; HalleyAnna Finlay, Best Singer/songwriter; Judivan Roots, Best Reggae; Kali Rose KB, Best New Artist; Los Gatos, Best Tejano Artist; Our Last Daze, Best Live Performance and Rock Artist; and the SMART Orchestra, Best Classical.

The Marc, an award-winning nightlife venue, offers a full drink menu and is open to all ages. Gumby’s Pizza and Big Manz Kitchen will offer tasty treats, and you can always step out onto the square and find something for any food craving. And you can also stick around for the Official Afterparty on Saturday night at the Porch, starting at 10 p.m.

Whether you duck into the cool space of The Marc Saturday after the Farmers’ Market, come by later for an evening out downtown, take a Sunday break before returning to work or school Monday or spend the whole weekend with KZSM and these amazing performers, join us this weekend to savor the creative energy of our marvelous community.