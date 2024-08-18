KZSM – Thoughts on Becoming a Radio Personality

“Would you like to do a radio show?” When I was asked this in 2016, it seemed as if the inevitable had finally caught up with me. Several of the teachers I had going through school had either predicted or suggested that I had “the voice” to be in broadcasting, and finally, the opportunity presented itself. I never expected to make a career in broadcasting, but the notion of being on the radio was still exciting. Like most of us who started the radio station in 2017, I had very little experience other than either being interviewed or having on occasion been given something to read and record.

Most folks would come into the studio and become completely overwhelmed looking at the equipment we use. The real challenge, however, is not learning to operate the equipment; it’s learning to craft a program that will generate interest and listeners. The equipment won’t change much over time, but listener interest may vary. Music programs can be easily defined by genre, but community radio offers so much more. Of course, KZSM has a variety of music genres to appreciate, from Texas swing to Celtic music to Reggae, but I believe the real nuggets are those that bring one closer to the community — local organizations sharing the latest developments, reporting their progress and announcing upcoming events.

It was interesting to see how some of the radio hosts we began the station with adapted themselves and developed “on-air personalities.” In the different shows I have produced, each program had a different host. When doing “Indigenous Freedom Radio,” I was the Indigenous elder with a young co-host who was learning about her Indigenous history. We discussed issues from fracking and pipelines to residential school programs and even elucidated historical facts that never really told a complete story. Currently, Musica Con Ganas” (Sundays 8-9 p.m.) with “El Tio” requires a completely different approach and is mostly music, so no issues or discussions or much talking there — just being the Tex-Mex uncle sharing all those old records and CDs.

Becoming a KZSM radio host has given me the opportunity to develop new skills, hone a few old ones, make lots of new friends and develop a connection with a community. I highly recommend the experience.

Remember, KZSM is your true community radio. Come and be a part of it. Go to KZSM.org, or email KZSMSanMarcos@ gmail.com.