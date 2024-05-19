KZSM — 'Big 80s Radio' Extends the Family!

Most of what you hear on 104.1 FM and KZSM. org is produced by our volunteers in our storefront studio. But we do broadcast a few distinctive shows that originate elsewhere. The newest of these is “Big 80s Radio” (Wednesdays 3-4 p.m.), hosted by Star Murphy of The Blitz 101.1 in Laredo.

She features 80s hits from the top 40, along with “forgotten DJ choices from the FM radio era.” Favorite artists include Billy Idol, Loverboy, Cheap Trick, Tom Petty and others. Every show will include something from David Bowie, Prince, and the 80s Stones. “Big 80s Radio” provides “great memories for Generation X and revives the music for the new generation.”

Though her personal choices run to classic heavy metal and classic punk, she has created “Big 80s Radio” as a member Gen X paying tribute to “the era of our radio upbringing.” “Radio upbringing” perfectly describes Star and her background. She began her FM radio career at age 17, and has not stopped since. “I am lucky to have been radio taught by amazing old school radio jocks” she reflected, “and I keep their advice in my heart on any station I have been on. ‘You are the music, this is your station.’” That is literally true of Star. She is “owner/operator. program director, production department, on air talent, traffic manager, and sales team” of Blitz Radio.

Star continues her radio studies by listening to FM radio around our region, and late one Thursday night she caught some of her favorite music on KZSM’s “Metal Mark Live” (Thursdays 10 p.m. to midnight). Impressed, she contacted KZSM and began running the show on The Blitz, making it our first show to be shared on another station. Host Mark Moniz “brings diversity in voice and personality to our format— that’s the spice of it,” she explained. She also appreciates his extensive knowledge of Heavy Metal and his practice of showcasing regional artists.

Inspired by Mark, she decided to share her own show with KZSM. As a veteran DJ who began broadcasting in 1997 on San Marcos’ alternative KIND radio station, Mark shares Star’s passionate commitment to radio. She recognized that “the KZSM family is one of the most involved entities in their community, and the volunteers and management bring such passion and talents to share with their listeners.” We welcome Star and “Big 80s Radio” as honorary members of our family!.