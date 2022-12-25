KZSM — Celebrate With Us!

However, and whatever you might be celebrating on this holiday, we at KZSM wish you all the joy of the season. To share it with us, go to KZSM.org or use the app on your phone today to enjoy a rich and varied assortment of holiday programming, including everything from traditional carols to novelty songs and readings of stories and poems.

Like our holiday broadcasts, all of our programming reflects the diversity and creativity of our community. Over the past year we have added 10 new shows, all created and hosted by and for people from San Marcos and the surrounding area.

Seven new music shows cover an impressive range: On “Appreciating Classical Music,” host Patsy Liao Liao plays short selections “to allow people to appreciate and maybe pique their interest to listen more and learn about the composer.” “Texas River Tonk” with Blake Farrar features county— contemporary and traditional, recorded and live in the studio. “Smooth Honey Bear Blues” offers listeners “something to help get them through the night—smooth, sweet, and just a little familiar,” host Jim Wagner explains. “Latin Energy” host DJ Alpha (Josh Gomez) celebrates the whole range of Latin music”; “our goal is to connect all people to the Latin culture.” Inspired by his friend and fellow DJ, Joseph Gonzalez (DJ JoG) created “The Kickback Show,” which features music from the 90s and early 2000s. On “Discover Texas,” host Dave Prewitt hosts musicians and others “who aren't usually able to get attention elsewhere, mainly underground artists.”

Besides music shows, KZSM added four new talk shows in 2022. Hosted by Marianne Reese, Director of San Marcos’ Life Long Learning program, “SeniorCentric” focuses on older adults with information and commentary that can benefit everyone. “The Personhood Project,” hosted by Aaron Hand, explores the possibilities of language and the power of self-expression, featuring interviews with established poets and discussions of works by incarcerated writers,. New worlds also open up during “Science Stories,” as host Mateo Garcia interviews scientists to uncover the human stories behind their research. And on “Raices” (“Roots) host Cathy Lara uses both English and Spanish to trace the roots of our changing community, recording the history Latinos in San Marcos.

Check the schedule below for days and times of each of these shows, and remember that there’s room in our broadcast schedule, and in the new year, for your music, your ideas, and your unique voice.