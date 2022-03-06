KZSM — Celebrating country every Friday

KZSM.org is proud and grateful to have been designated Partner of the Year for 2021 at the Love Downtown Awards ceremony. We will continue to work with the city to put on the Kissing Alley Concert Series and to provide sound for city events.

And we continue to provide programming for everyone in our diverse community. On one of our newest shows, Blake Farrar and his guests entertain county music fans every Friday from noon to 2 p.m. with “Texas River Tonk.” The title reflects Farrar’s emphasis on Texas artists, especially those who are playing shows in this area, and pays tribute to the river that forms our identity.

“Texas has always had a strong country music scene,” Farrar explains, “but newer artists like Randy Rogers, Charley Crockett, Flatland Cavalry, and of course Turnpike Troubadours have exploded on the national music scene and given inspiration to a lot of young aspiring artists. For that reason, I feel country music is seeing a real resurgence in popularity today.”

The show will focus on newer artists, but “we will pay homage to some of the troubadours that paved the way,” he promises. “Throughout each episode I play contemporary artists mixed with classic country songs to tie the history of music back to some of those trailblazers.” After an hour of recorded music, the second half of the show will feature guest artists who will talk about their music and play live in the studio. The show will “connect listeners with musicians and their songs and encourage them to attend shows or buy records.”

“Texas River Tonk” featured Grammy nominated Tony Kamel from the Bluegrass band Wire and Wood on their last broadcast, February 25. Koby Rowton will be a featured guest this Friday, March 4. Other guests for March include Nick Garza of Nick Garza’s Get Along (March 11), Todd Deatherage of the Merles (March 18), and Thomas Csorba (March 25).

Host Farrar happily shares his lifelong passion with listeners on KZSM.org. “I grew up on a cotton farm just south of Lubbock—I’ve listened to country music all my life.”

“Texas River Tonk” is underwritten by AquaBrew of San Marcos and Buck’s Backyard of Buda. Farrar reminds readers and listeners that “We are always looking for song requests, concert information and guests to come play on air. Feel free to reach out to me on twitter and Instagram @TXRiverTonk.”