KZSM — News to Share? Our Door Is Open Wednesday and Thursday

First, a correction: “Bluebonnet Mountains,” the show featured in last week’s column, airs 11 a.m. to noon on the fourth Tuesday of each month, not Thursday. Apologies to hosts Vanessa Velasquez and Crew Leader Christi Roberts.

KZSM 104.1 FM/ KZSM.org brings you the many voices of our community all day, every day. On Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m., you can keep up with what’s going on in San Marcos and our region by tuning in to “Open Door,” hosted by Station Manager Rob Roark. He shares the many local press releases, public service announcements, and invitations to events that come to the station every week, and talks with people who drop in with information to share with the community. “The doors of the studio are open to anyone in the community who wants to come in and talk, ask questions, play an instrument, or...” he explained. In between announcements, he plays music from our extensive library, often music that’s been sent to us by the artists and might not be heard anywhere else.

Last week, Roark shared the city’s press release about repairs to the railroad crossings and talked about why we’ll be hearing train horns again for a while. Jack Schutze dropped in to talk about the Date Night Standup Comedy show coming to the Price Center. Singer/ songwriter Michael Huskey of Americana Roadshow played some live music and talked about up-and-coming local artists. On the Thursday before the first Tuesday of the month, documentary filmmaker Jeffrey Brown stops by to describe the next film in the Price Center’s popular First Tuesday Film Series.

If you have information of interest to the community, a non-profit public service announcement, or an invitation to a public event, come by and talk about it. Discussions on “Open Door” should take up no more than 15-20 minutes and include information and recommendations only. However, political opinion and advocacy is welcome on “We the People” (Fridays 7-8 p.m.), also hosted by Rorak. To appear on “We the People,” email KZSMSan-Marcos@gmail.com.

“KZSM 104.1 FM/ KZSM.org is the community radio station where all voices and sounds of the community are welcome,” Rob explains. “Tell us what you know this week about your corner of our community.” Our door at 216 North Guadalupe is open every Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.