We at KZSM.org keep you informed with our Monday and Friday noon COVID-19 News Specials. We talk to experts and officials such as San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and County Judge Ruben Becerra. Text hosts Rob Roark and Dave Wendel at (512) 986-9430 before or during the show with your ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!