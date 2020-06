As Texas remains in partial shutdown amid a resurgence of COVID-19, you can stay informed by tuning in to our KZSM. org live news specials at noon on Mondays and Fridays. San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and County Judge Ruben Becerra call in regularly with their latest updates, and we ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!