KZSM — Save the Date for Krazy Zoo San Marcos August 24-5

Once again, KZSM will take our celebration of our diverse, wonderfully creative community out of the studio for everyone to share and enjoy. Save the dates of Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25, for Krazy Zoo San Marcos, a free, family- friendly festival at Plaza Park. The name expands the letters of our call sign to describe a community that’s as varied and exciting as a zoo full of exotic animals, and just crazy enough to produce something unexpected, like, say, unicycle football.

Like our community and our KZSM programming that expresses it, Krazy Zoo will have something for all interests, all tastes, and all ages! In addition to music, you can enjoy live art installations, digital art, and an augmented reality scavenger hunt. We’ll have a special kids’ camp and a 21+ area for drinks. For something to take home, you can visit the Vendor’s Village, invest in a raffle, or maybe win a prize. A variety of food trucks and vendors will be there to make sure you don’t go home hungry!

Performances will feature well-known national acts along with local favorites, including winners of the San Marcos Music Awards – triple award winner Henry Invisible, along with Chief and The Doomsday Device, Justin James Bridges and Friends, Judivan Roots, Our Last Daze, and Kali Rose KB. Other local favorites joining the line-up are Bartly, Elephant Ears, A Good Rogering, Grace The Empress, Hatewaker, Maddie and the Deadnames, Kenny Normal, and Will Riley and The Band Of Brothers. DJ Sunset and KZSM’s DJ Alpha, host of the San Marcos Music Awards, will also show their talent.

Carlton Pride, Son of Legendary Country Star Charlie Pride, will be a featured act, along with his group The Mighty Zion. His show is an upbeat form of blues, funk and roots reggae that keeps a crowd on their feet and dancing from beginning to end. Spirit- filled lyrics leave concertgoers uplifted, energized, enlightened, and inspired.

More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. Early Bird VIP Passes with meet and greets and access to special VIP experience areas are available now. For VIP tickets, go to KZSM.org/KrazyZoo.

KZSM’s San Marcos Music Awards created an unforgettable celebration of our diverse, creative community. Like the San Marcos Music Awards, Krazy Zoo is definitely an event you won't want to miss.