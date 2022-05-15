KZSM — The Selfless Lovers play Kissing Alley

KZSM.org, your true community radio station, proudly hosts another Kissing Alley Concert this Thursday, May 19, from 7-10 p.m., featuring The Selfless Lovers. Like all concerts in the series, the event will be free of charge, open to the public, and family friendly. Historic, atmospheric Kissing Alley runs off Hopkins Street, just opposite the courthouse. The series began in 2017 with the support of Downtown SMTX; KZSM.org is proud to have been designated Partner of the Year for 2021 at the Love Downtown Awards ceremony. This year’s series is supported by an Arts and Culture grant from the San Marcos Arts Commission.

According to their website, “The Selfless Lovers are a piano-driven rock n’ roll band from Austin, Texas. The group’s original music draws on classic rock, soul, blues and southern rock influences.” Their “energized retro sound, fantastic musicianship, and danceable original songs” make a perfect fit for the open, magical vibe of the Kissing Alley, where everyone celebrates the music in their own way. The website promises that “the band’s singer even plays saxophone and piano at the same time during the set” — something magical for all ages. The Selfless Lovers include Nik Parr, piano, saxophone, and vocals; Mishaun Bhakta, guitar; Keegan Flynn, guitar; Evan Durr, bass; and Daniel Warner, drums. The band has released three EP’s: Glad To Be Here (2017), The Selfless Lovers (2018), Live From Austin (2019) and will be debuting their full-length, twelve song album When The Bars Close in the Spring of 2021.

Parr, a self-taught pianist who learned to play by ear as a child, founded the band during his senior year at UT Austin. The name, “The Selfless Lovers” pays homage to 60s and 70s band names. “I was trying to channel something like ‘James Brown and The Famous Flames,’ or the modern ‘Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats,” Parr explains. “I wanted something that sounded groovy and retro but also memorable and fun” — so, ‘Nik Parr and The Selfless Lovers.’’’ Inspired by iconic live bands such as The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and The Allman Brothers, The Selfless Lovers aim to bring the joy and energy of roots rock n’ roll to new audiences.

Kissing Alley concerts provide a free night out and a chance to enjoy downtown for all ages and interests, in keeping with our mission at KZSM.org — to engage, enlighten, and entertain our diverse, vibrant community.