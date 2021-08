Our KZSM.org Program Hosts share their passions by creating original programming. Jeanne Randall of “Celtic Corner” (Saturdays noon to 2 p.m.) entertains Celtic music enthusiasts and introduces new listeners to a rich and varied genre. Celtic music covers everything from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Brittany, and Galicia, to Australia and the United ...

