Radio offers endless opportunity for creating quirky characters and imaginary environments for listeners to explore. On KZSM.org, your true community radio station, graduates of Texas State University’s Theatre Department are producing radio plays with new twists on traditional stories. On Sundays from 9-10 p.m., Mitchell Oden and friends generate spontaneous comedy ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!