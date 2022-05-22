KZSM — What would you do for free?

This column often features individual program hosts, but volunteers at KZSM.org fill a wide variety of other roles as well. Producers, for instance, set sound levels, time station breaks, play prerecorded announcements, and make sure broadcasts run smoothly. Kirk Fraley produces “Appreciating Classical Music,” “Bookmarked,” “Music Medicine,” and “No Words-Jazz.” Steve Jones produces “Creators’ Corner,” “Philosophy and Popular Music,” and “Veterans Hour,” which he also co-hosts. Both pursue long-term interests by volunteering at KZSM.

Jones has “been playing with cameras and tape recorders as long as I can remember and knew I wanted to have some type of life in media production.” He bought his first eighttrack reel to reel recorder while serving in the US Air Force. After nine years in the military, he maintained a home recording studio and played bass in a cover band while earning a degree in audio and video production. Since then, he’s worked as a video producer and editor for television and private corporations both here and on the West Coast, and worked for touring concerts and corporate events. At present he operates sound at Wake the Dead Coffeehouse.

Like Jones, Fraley is a USAF veteran whose love affair with sound began during active duty. Working part-time as a DJ at the local classic rock station “was a job I felt I would do for free if I could afford to.” After retiring from the Air Force, he earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in recording technology. Now retired from his second career as a designer of audiovisual systems, he sought out KZSM.org to share his knowledge. “Surprisingly,” he says, “everyone doesn’t enjoy pushing buttons and turning knobs as much as I do. I’m happy to do that for them. I have a fairly deep knowledge of audio equipment and I’m happy to share when asked (and often when I’m not).”

Fraley continues, “I enjoy producing for KZSM because I can use my talents and creativity in a very low stress environment. I feel essential and appreciated.” Jones concurs: “Volunteering at KZSM gives me the opportunity to keep doing what I love at a much less stressful level while still producing valuable content for the community.”

Whether you love sound, like our producers, or IT, marketing, administration, number crunching, you can enjoy it with less stress and plenty of support at KZSM.org. To start volunteering, email KZSMSanMarcos@gmail.com.

KZSM LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

6 A.M. - 7 A.M.

Sunrise Soul Food - Carole

11 A.M. - NOON

Veterans Hour - Diesel Dee & Steady Steve

NOON - 2 P.M.

Philosophy & Popular Music - Paul Wilson

4 P.M. - 5 P.M.

The Personhood Project (4 th Sunday) - Aaron Howard

6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Revolving Door - Rob Roark

9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Lance Vibratto Astronaut Attorney - Garrett Buss & friends

MONDAY

11 A.M. – NOON

Freethought Radio - Dan Barker & Annie Laurie Gaylor (Recorded)

4 P.M. – 6 P.M.

Sid’s Place - Sid Braverman

7 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Dead Air Radio - Vance Osborne

9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

The Mop Tops & the King (Recorded) - Steven Chelmsford

10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Vinyl Confessions - The Wiz

TUESDAY

4 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Bookmarked – Priscilla & Guests

6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Rock Your Face - Dave Wendel

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Smooth Honey Bear Blues - Jim Wagner

WEDNESDAY

10 A.M. – 11 A.M.

No Words - Jazz with JJ - Jeff Jones

7 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Music Medicine - Whitney Blanford

THURSDAY

NOON – 1 P.M.

SMTX School Talk - Anne Halsey & Guests

2 P.M. - 3 P.M.

SeniorCentric (1 st Thursday) Marianne Reese & Guests - Appreciating Classical Music (4th Thursday) Patsy Liao

5 P.M. - 6 P.M.

On the Record Sports (Recorded) - Drew King, DeShawn Hartley & Jude McClaren

8 P.M. - 9 P.M.

Reel Movies - Josh Davis & Guests

10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Metal Mark Live - Metal Mark

FRIDAY

10 A.M. – NOON

Into the Gray - Ray Howard

NOON - 2 P.M.

Texas River Tonk - Blake Farrar

3 P.M. - 4 P.M.

Science Stories (every other Friday) Mateo Garcia

6 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Creator’s Corner (1 st & 2 nd ) Friday - Mandi Miller rdth

Martian Message (3 rd & 4 th Friday) - Kelsey Huckaby

7 P.M. – 8 P.M.

We the People - Rob Roark & Quad-D

8 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Friday Night with Care-DJ Care

SATURDAY

11 A.M. - NOON

The Blitz - Damian & Guest

NOON – 2 P.M.

Celtic Corner - Limey’s Lass

2 P.M. – 4 P.M.

Indigenous Freedom Radio

Uncle Gene