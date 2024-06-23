KZSM: Reggae on the River Tonight at Ivar’s River Pub!

KZSM 104.1 FM/ KZSM.org, your True Community Radio Station, celebrates the rich musical diversity of our community with “Reggae on the River: a KZSM Fundraiser” tonight, Sunday, June 23, from 6-9 p.m. at Ivar’s River Pub, 701 Cheatham Street. Heru and the Healas and San Marcos Music Awards winner Judivan Roots will perform live in this welcoming setting beside our beautiful river.

The show is free, but a $25 donation to support KZSM reserves a table for the performances. Tables may still be available tonight—just ask at the door. While outside drinks and food are not allowed, Ivar’s River Pub offers a full bar and an extensive, delicious selection of their scratch comfort cuisine.

Heru & The Healers, a San Marcos reggae band, was founded by Heru Tha Heala, an aspiring reggae artist from Los Angeles, California who relocated to San Marcos about two years ago and assembled a band by networking at open mic nights in San Marcos and Austin. The band members may come from different backgrounds, but, as Heru explained, “what we all hold in common is the love of message music. Word, sound, and power are healing, so our foundation/instrumentals compliment the vibration we are putting out into the universe lyrically”.

Judivan Roots is a Reggae band out of San Antonio that has been described as “a relentless echoing spirit in the San Antonio reggae scene since 2012.” Their music consists of heavy roots and dub with sounds from the stylish guitar, keyboards, drums and bass along with sweet harmonies. Leader Harley Robledo has been interviewed and played live on “Sundays Free With JJB” (Sunday 11 p.m.-Monday 1 a.m.).

Both groups are regularly featured on “Big Up Reggae” (Sundays 3-4 p.m.), hosted by Kathy Nelson, Lady K, one of the organizers of Reggae on the River. “Big Up Reggae,” like all of our programming, celebrates the diversity and creativity of our community. Events like Reggae on the River extend that celebration into the community. As KZSM Event Chair and Board Member Joshua Gomez, DJ Alpha, explained, “KZSM wants to showcase talent from all genres of music. Reggae is a universally recognized genre that speaks to enlightenment, joy, triumph, love, and unity. We aim to share those same messages throughout our community.” Join us tonight by the river for a memorable evening of Reggae.