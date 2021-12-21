LAST CHANCE TO RING: Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for final days of Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of San Marcos is seeking bell ringers for the final days of its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Those interested in volunteering can visit registertoring.com, or call Kettle Coordinator Debbie Ruiz at 737-344-1782. Ruiz said there are plenty of spots available to volunteer until Thursday, Dec. 23.

To donate, you can find red kettles at San Marcos' Sam's Club, Hobby Lobby, JcPenney and Walmart. Center Manager Lisa Cruz said Salvation Army of San Marcos aims to raise $65,000 through this year's Red Kettle Campaign.

The funds raised by the San Marcos' Salvation Army stay local and help area residents.