LBJ Museum of San Marcos Summer Chautauqua

Christy Carpenter, Liz Carpenter’s daughter and biographer, will be speaking at the LBJ Museum’s summer Chautauqua on Thursday, July 18. Last year the LBJ Museum brought back the Chautauqua, an institution that provided popular adult education courses and entertainment in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. San Marcos was the site of a pretty famous Chautauqua around 1900 and their summer camp format proved very popular for families. The name has staying power with Texas State University as Old Main sits on Chautauqua Hill and there is a student residence called Chautauqua Hall.

The 2024 Summer Chautauqua is scheduled at the Museum on Thursday, July 18 beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. This presentation is free and open to the public however we ask that you register through the museum’s website at lbjmuseum. com/events to reserve your space.

Christy Carpenter will discuss her mother, the iconic Liz Carpenter as well as show a promo for her recent movie Shaking it Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter, which tells the story of this extraordinary woman – Liz Carpenter – who experienced and helped shape some of the most vivid moments and movements of the 20th century.

Liz Carpenter burst onto the national scene as a pioneer woman journalist during the 1940s. In the sixties she worked as an advisor to Vice President Johnson and then was a key aide to Lady Bird. In the 1970s and beyond she was leading the fight across the country for women’s rights.

As a journalist, vice-presidential advisor, White House Official, author, humorist, political activist and feminist leader, Liz Carpenter was often front and center where history was unfolding leaving her own indelible mark on events and people. Her expansive personality, political know-how, and legendary wit gave her an outsized impact on historical events from the JFK assassination to the launch of LBJ’s Great Society programs, to campaigning for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Liz Carpenter had a very eventful and impactful life leaving an inspiring story and who better to tell it than her daughter, Christy Carpenter. Join the museum for what will be an interesting and entertaining evening.

The LBJ Museum’s presentations and lectures are always free and open to the public. The museum, however, asks that all attendees sign up for the event either by calling the museum at 512-353-3300, emailing director@LBJmuseum.com or visiting the museum’s website at lbjmuseum. com/events/summer-chautauqua/.