League of Women Voters’ Miller to deliver program at Rotary Club meeting

Ida Miller will speak at an upcoming Rotary Club of San Marcos meeting.

Miller is the San Marcos Coordinator of the League of Women Voters. She’ll speak at the Wednesday, Nov. 2 meeting regarding the upcoming election and the role the League plays in promoting voter participation.

The League describes itself as “a nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit dedicated to empowering everyone to fully participate in our democracy. With active Leagues in all 50 states and more than 750 Leagues across the country, we engage in advocacy, education, litigation, and organizing to protect every American’s freedom to vote. Founded in 1920, the League was a merger of the National Council of Women Voters and the National American Women’s Suffrage Association.”

Rotary meets at the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos. The meeting begins at noon and visitors are welcome.

Rotary is nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonreligious. The San Marcos Rotary Club is over 100 years old.

Information submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos