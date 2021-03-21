Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

League of Women Voters to host SMCISD candidate event

Sun, 03/21/2021 - 5:00am

The League of Women Voters of Hays County will host a candidate event for the San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees on April 6. This event can be viewed in a live webinar with the candidates or from recordings on the Hays County League website. The event details can also be ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021