Learn about the library at Rotary

Ashley Schimelman, the Division Manager for Programming and Outreach at San Marcos Public Library, will speak at the Rotary Club of San Marcos luncheon, which will be held on September 18 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse in San Marcos. Guests are invited to attend.

Schimelman will speak about the library’s programs and services, which reach far beyond the traditional role of providing books and computers. Workforce programs and adult education classes focus on job skills, technology and entrepreneurship, and the children’s events, which promote early literacy and provide enrichment and support for school curriculums, as well as mental health programs that improve quality of life for our citizens. The library also provides 24/7 access to digital resources and services, bridging gaps of accessibility to create a library community which expands beyond Schimelman has been with the San Marcos Public Library for more than 23 years. She is a graduate of Trinity University and the University of Texas at Austin. She served as Youth Services Librarian from 2000 to 2023, and during her tenure created innovative programs for children, families, and teens, while expanding the library’s outreach services to SMCISD, and creating partnerships with Texas State University and community organizations. In 2023, she was promoted to Division Manager for Programming and Outreach, and now coordinates a team of dedicated professionals who plan events and programs at the library for all ages.