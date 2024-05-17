Learn, and get help taking care of historic properties city sponsored event this weekend

The city of San Marcos is hosting the Historic Property Collective event on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.

It is a free event that brings together owners and occupants of older and historic properties with local professionals, services and solutions for property care, maintenance and rehabilitation.

This year's event will be located at the Dunbar Recreation Center, at 801 West MLK Drive.

Discover how preservation efforts are making a difference in San Marcos by safeguarding significant stories and historic structures within the African American community. Learn about the project to stabilize the San Marcos Colored School Home Economics Building, a local landmark, and stay informed about nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Explore the vital role of preservation economics and how Legacy Business Programs contribute to maintaining our community’s identity and cultural heritage for generations to come.

May is Preservation Month. Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month is co-sponsored by local preservation groups, state agencies, business and civic organizations across the country. Historic place-savers pour their time, energy and resources into protecting places they care about. The Preservation Month theme is “People Saving Places” to shine the spotlight on everyone doing the work of saving places— in big ways and small.