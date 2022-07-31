Legacy of producing pastors continues at First United Methodist Church of San Marcos

Editor’s note: This story is a part of a series highlighting the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos’ upcoming 175th anniversary.

In the late 1980s, Vallilea (Valli) Blair and her family moved from Glendale, Minnesota to San Marcos.

Amidst one life-changing move, Blair pondered another life-changing move: answering her call to ministry.

“All the way from Minnesota to Texas I kept playing over and over again (in my mind), ‘I think I’m called to ministry.’ But I’ve never seen a woman in ministry,” Blair said.

Her family arrived in San Marcos on a Thursday, and by Sunday Blair decided to find a church. She visited First United Methodist Church San Marcos and was greeted with an answer to her prayers.

The preacher that day was Rev. Karen Cook.

“I walked in, and this woman gets into the pulpit,” Blair said. “It was the first time I’d ever seen a woman in the pulpit. It spoke to my heart, and that was the beginning of a very beautiful journey.”

Blair became one of the first pastors called into ministry from FUMC San Marcos.

In 1993, Blair was ordained. She has served 13 churches in her career, and currently is the Senior Pastor at Floresville UMC.

“We have great memories of San Marcos,” Rev. Blair said. “It’s such a sweet place in my life. San Marcos was the seedbed where I began to grow my true call.”

FUMC San Marcos, which celebrates 175 years of ministry on Aug. 7, has helped several pastors answer their calls to serve God. The list includes men and women, a husband-and-wife team, a police officer, a pastor’s kid, and even two with the same name.

Rev. Andy Smith was the son of FUMC San Marcos senior pastor Rev. Jerry Jay Smith when Andy answered his call to ministry in 1988. Rev. Andy Smith served six churches and as a District Superintendent of two districts in his 31 years of ministry. He retired on June 26, 2022.

Not to be confused with the District Superintendent, Rev. William Anderson (Andy) Smith also came from FUMC San Marcos. He is currently serving as the pastor at La Grange UMC.

During the tenure of Rev. Eradio Valverde, from 2004-2008, six persons answered their calls to ministry, including Rev. Barbara Kutac-Aziz, who currently pastors at Bracken UMC, Rev. Steve Peyton, who had served 17 years as a police officer, including on the San Marcos PD, and husband and wife clergy couple Rev. Kit and Rev. Leslie Tomlinson.

Today, the legacy of producing pastors continues at FUMC San Marcos. Rev. Russell Bowlin, who served as Associate Pastor at FUMC San Marcos until being moved to pastor Cedar Creek UMC this year, will be seeking full ordination in the UMC in 2023. Rev. Derrick Ouellette, who currently serves as pastor at Sterling City UMC, also is in the ordination process.

For many, FUMC San Marcos has provided an important place in their call story.

“I really learned how to be a pastor there,” Rev. Blair said. “Those leaders formed me. It was the right place at the right time.”

Pastors Called from First United Methodist Church San Marcos — 1988-2022:

Name —Current Church

•Rev. Andy Smith — Retired

•Rev. Valli Blair — Floresville UMC Rev. Rob Clopton —

•Retired

•Rev. William (Andy) Smith — LaGrange FUMC

•Rev. Leslie Tomlinson — Harker Heights UMC

•Rev. Kit Tomlinson —Harker Heights UMC

•Rev. Steve Peyton — New Fountain UMC

•Rev. Jim Nobel — St. Luke’s UMC, San Angelo

•Rev. Kimberly Burke — Boerne FUMC

•Rev. Barbara Aziz — Bracken UMC •Rev. Russell Bowlin

•Rev. Russell Bowlin — Cedar Creek UMC

•Rev. Derrick Ouellette — Sterling City UMC

•Rev. Dr. Todd Salmi — United Campus Ministries, San Marcos

• Rev. Ryan Jensen — Oak Hill UMC