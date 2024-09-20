Let’s Talk Together: Bipartisan discussions of top election issues

The United States has become increasingly divided. Hate has run rampant, and conversations with those that hold opposing views can be fraught with disdain and a lack of understanding. Stephanie Korcheck, Lifelong Learning SMTX assistant director, wants to provide the community an opportunity to have calm, constructive political discourse in a structured and safe setting. There will be five sessions occurring from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Monday from Sept. 23 until Oct. 28, except for Oct. 14, at the San Marcos Public Library.

“I think irrespective of our political beliefs, we can't even talk to one another anymore,” Korcheck said. “The age-old adage of not talking about politics or religion with those we love has too often resulted in not talking at all to family members and friends. A lot of families and a lot of friendships have been irrevocably broken because of the climate that we're in, and I just can't stand that.”

Korcheck worked in a political environment at the Capitol, but there was a model of respect at that time that is no longer evident. That understanding and empathy is something she’d like to see a resurgence of.

“I had to try something to bring people together to model respect, to model listening,” Korcheck said. “It's just all about changing the way that we speak to one another and actually speak to one another about these issues.”

Korcheck pointed out that political leaders do play a role, but “citizens have an important role to play in changing how we talk about politics and the issues.” She said the key is really listening, and this series will be the perfect environment to practice those skills.

“We need to listen – truly listen – to those who hold different beliefs and opinions and seek understanding about why,” Korcheck said. “We need to respect, not demonize, those whose beliefs are different from our own. This course is my attempt to do something to bring citizens together to hold respectful conversations about several top election issues.”

The class sessions will focus on the following: Session 1 (Sept. 23) – Introductions, Political Division and Finding Facts, Session 2 (Sept. 30) – The Economy, Session 3 (Oct. 7) – Immigration, Oct. 14 – Holiday, Session 4 (Oct. 21) – Abortion and Session 5 (Oct. 28) – Elections.

“These are topics with components that resonate in different ways with each of us based on our beliefs, experiences, perspectives, political party and faith,” Korcheck said. “The Friday before each class, I will email what I have discovered as a starting point. I encourage participants to invest time each week investigating these topics and collecting well-sourced information to enhance our discussions. We’ll use the facts to challenge our own positions, better understand those with opposing points of view, and scrutinize statements of those running for office. I hope you will join us for these challenging sessions no matter your political affiliations.”

With over 30 years of experience in education-related organizations, Korcheck has extensive experience in policy making, board development, advocacy, strategic communications and grant writing. Stephanie served as the policy analyst for the Texas Senate Education Committee; helped launch the State Board for Educator Certification, serving as director of policy and planning; worked for an education think tank and other nonprofits; taught in the principal preparation program at Texas State University; and assisted College of Education faculty members in securing funding for their research. Stephanie is the assistant director of Life-Long Learning-San Marcos and represents San Marcos citizens on the Police Chief ’s Advisory Panel.