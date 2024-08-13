SMTX Utilities lineworkers competed at the 28th annual Texas Lineman Rodeo. The Texas Lineman Rodeo is an event where skilled utility linemen from across the state compete in multiple events such as pole climbing, insulator change, hurtman rescue and more. SMTX Utilities' Frankie Richie brought home 1st place in Overall Apprentice and 1st place in the Apprentice Written Test category. Ethan Lewis brought home 4th place in both Overall Apprentice and the Apprentice Written Test categories. The full results of the event can be found online at tlra.org/results.

Photos courtesy of city of San Marcos