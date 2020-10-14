Lions Club donates funds to City of San Marcos Park Rangers

The San Marcos Lions Club donated funds to the City of San Marcos' Park Rangers for ATVs. According to the Lions Club, "all of the vehicles were equipped with emergency response equipment which included lights/sirens and lockable equipment boxes for items such as first aid kits. The vehicles were donated to replace some of their aging ATVs that are used to patrol city parks, the (San Marcos) River, and hiking trails throughout the City of San Marcos." The Lions Club has donated $300,000 to local nonprofits.