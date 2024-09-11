Live music returns to the Price Center

Live @ Price, the monthly music series at the Price Center, returns this month starting on Sept. 12.

The music series is intended to fill the gaps before and after the popular Summer in the Park Concert Series. Live @ Price takes place on the Second Thursday of each month in the Spring and Fall. Kristi Grider will perform on Sept. 12 in the 1910 Room at the Price Center.

Grider is a Hill Country native whose honest songwriting and emotional vocals never fail to connect with an audience. She is the wife and singing partner of Josh Grider, a Texas Country singer and songwriter himself. Kristi teaches private piano, ukulele, and voice lessons in her New Braunfels home.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Donations are encouraged. Call 512-392-2900 or email info@price-center.org for more information.