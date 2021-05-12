Local businesses to host patio events benefiting San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

The public is invited to two upcoming San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter events hosted by local businesses.

SMRAS will participate in Pups on the Patio at Torchy’s Tacos — 301 N. Guadalupe St. — on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., and Puppies on the Patio at Evo Entertainment, 1180 Thorpe Lane, on Thursday, May 20 from 5-8 p.m.

“We are so excited to get back into the community for our summer adoption events,” Program Coordinator Maria Rangel said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Torchy’s Tacos and EVO Entertainment to bring our wonderful, adoptable pets straight to you.”

According to the City of San Marcos, a few puppies and dogs will be available to adopt during Thursday’s event at Torchy’s. The taco spot will donate 15% of its sales to the shelter when customers mention SMRAS between 4-7 p.m.

The following week, EVO Entertainment hosts Puppies on the Patio, where gamecards will be available for $10 each with all of the proceeds from gamecard sales going to SMRAS. Additionally, the city said a variety of discounts will be offered from 5-8 p.m., including half-price bowling and free table games. SMRAS will also have puppies and dogs available for adoption at EVO.

SMRAS’ adoption fees are $97, which includes spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations and medications, current flea, tick and heartworm prevention, a microchip, vet exam and 30 days of free pet health insurance.

For additional information regarding upcoming SMRAS events follow its Facebook page and Instagram @smtxanimalshelter.

•Information provided by the City of San Marcos