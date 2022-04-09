Local churches partner to raise up to $60K for Hays County Food Bank

Local Hays County churches are partnering to help the Hays County Food Bank provide nutritious groceries to households in need.

The food bank is encouraging community members to donate to the annual Easter Impact fund to potentially raise $60,000. Easter Impact is led by the First Presbyterian Church and the First Baptist Church of San Marcos. Any church who wishes to be a part of the match should reach out to Rev. Joshua Sutherlun at Joshua@fpcsanmarcos.org.

One in eight Central Texans struggles to have a healthy meal on the table, according to Feeding America. The Hays County Food Bank said members in the community are in need of food assistance because they don’t earn enough for rent, groceries, and other necessities, but they earn too much to receive federal assistance from programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“No one can live off that income [what will qualify you for SNAP benefits],” said Letty, a mom of four with a full-time job who struggles to put meals on the table. “I can’t get SNAP, but I do get Medicaid for my kids which is really nice because I could not afford [insurance] from my employer.”

The food bank stated that Letty and her family rely on assistance from organizations despite help from Medicaid.

“Many families are forced to choose between healthcare, groceries, and other needs,” the Hays County Food Bank said. “Even with full-time jobs, families are struggling to make ends meet. Parents with full-time jobs have to come up with the cost of child-care in addition to the other bills. Commuters have to deal with the rising cost of gas. What happens if your vehicle breaks down and you are living paycheck to paycheck? What happens if you fall ill and can’t work?”

The food bank added that even though it’s unable to help in every aspect, it’s able to help alleviate hunger, allowing for families to save money for rent, electricity, healthcare, and other important bills.

“Supporting local nonprofits like Hays County Food Bank can help the Hays County community thrive,” the food bank said.

Anyone who would like to have their donation doubled through the Easter Impact fund can visit haysfoodbank.org/donate. The food bank said for donors to make sure they choose Easter Impact under Donor Intent for your donation to be included in this matching opportunity.