Local Eagle Scout helps regional animal shelter with project

A local Eagle Scout helped the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter by creating a new outside bathing area.

Trent Habbit, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 112 of San Marcos, did his Eagle Scout Project, Four Paws Forward, on March 26. He said after visiting the regional animal shelter that two needs were mentioned by staff: an improved outside bathing area and a need for animal food for their pantry.

For his project, Habbit created a new outside bathing area at the San Marcos Animal Shelter, which was completed by Troop 112 members under his direction. Additionally, Scouts received directions to makeover their yard dog statue.

In addition to the project, Habbit said he will complete an animal food donation to the San Marcos Animal Shelter Pantry. If anyone would like to donate my project with animal food, it can be dropped off at Habbit Motor Company located at 2517 South Interstate 35

Information submitted by Trent Habbit