Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Local grassroots nonprofit launches Hays County's first bail fund

Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:00am

Local grassroots advocacy organization Mano Amiga has launched Hays County’s first ever bail fund. The $75,000 fund has so far bailed 14 people out of the Hays County Jail, a need that has been amplified by the spread of COVID-19 throughout the facility. Mano Amiga was set to become the first community ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020