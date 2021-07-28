Local organization hosts annual backpack drive

When shopping for school, there are many essentials needed to ensure that a student has everything they need to get them through the school year. Students need pencils, notebook paper, books and perhaps the most important necessity, a backpack.

The Head to Toe organization of San Marcos is holding its annual Sponsor a Kid backpack drive. The goal of the drive is to provide at least 150 San Marcos Consolidated ISD students with a backpack.

“The most we’ve helped is 311 kids and it’s all by fundraiser,” said Barbra Escobar, president and founder of Head to Toe. “We haven’t been able to fund raise, unfortunately, due to the COVID. We’re hoping, God-willing, we can start fundraising this year.”

The local organization was established in 2014 and provides resources and supplies to SMCISD students in need as they start the school year.

“The community has come out to help quite a bit,” said Sylvia Muzzy, vice president of Head to Toe. “This year I think Barbra had a goal of 150 and we’ve surpassed that.”

Children in need are picked through parent liaisons within the San Marcos school district. Families are notified and all information is kept confidential.

Those wishing to help can donate $20 to sponsor a student or can donate a new backpack to K&D Boutique at 312 N. LBJ Dr. in San Marcos.

Those who donate to the drive will then receive the first name and a thank you card from the students receiving backpacks.

“The joy on those kids’ faces, even though it’s so small, it’s a wow factor,” Escobar said. “The more help we can get, the more kids we can love on.”

The drive is geared toward students Kindergarten-12th grade within the school district. Head to Toe also works together with the community and local businesses to provide students with an outfit, undergarments, a toothbrush and a haircut for their first day of school.

“The goal is to set them up for success,” Muzzy said. “Get them feeling really good about the first day of school with their haircut and backpack.”

The deadline to donate has been extended through August 9, for additional information or questions, visit the Head to Toe’s social media pages or contact Sylvia Muzzy at sylviaemuzzy@gmail.com.

“Giving is what we’re meant to do,” Escobar said. “We have to help everyone with no judgment.”